Berenberg Bank Trims TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Target Price to GBX 250

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 41.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 196.25 ($2.56).

Shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 426.50 ($5.57). 1,519,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 423.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 365.88. TUI AG has a 52-week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 991.20 ($12.95). The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

