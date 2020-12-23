Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) Shares Gap Down to $4.78

Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.60. Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 1,121,141 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.61 million and a P/E ratio of -42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.91.

In other news, insider Christopher Davies acquired 88,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,664 ($3,480.53).

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. It explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. The Company's flagship project is the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

