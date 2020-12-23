Beowulf (BWF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,042.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $19,042.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00135936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00688274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00140056 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00376323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00095533 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

