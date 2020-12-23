Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) Shares Down 6.1%

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXEFD)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in west central Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

