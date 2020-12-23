Bela (BELA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 83.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Bela has traded down 81% against the U.S. dollar. One Bela token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bela has a total market cap of $22,771.90 and $11.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.61 or 0.00444252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000245 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bela Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,499,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,352,939 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

