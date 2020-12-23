Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Director Sells C$15,500.00 in Stock

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,742.70.

Frank R. Tweddle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.05, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$16,450.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$14,750.00.

Shares of BCM stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

