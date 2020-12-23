Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) Trading 13.6% Higher

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) shares traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.87 and last traded at $50.40. 1,333,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 250,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Beam Global alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter worth $1,894,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter worth $30,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter worth $1,332,000.

Beam Global Company Profile (NYSE:BEEM)

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.