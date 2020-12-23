Beacon Securities Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) – Analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$21.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

GXE opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$56.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

