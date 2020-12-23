Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.81.

Shares of BECN opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.95. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,845 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

