Beacon (BECN) Trading 37% Higher Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Beacon has a market capitalization of $8,204.85 and $3.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00138483 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026101 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

