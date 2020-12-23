Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147.06 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $327.52 million and $147.06 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00351069 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,492,579,369 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

