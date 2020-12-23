Barclays Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MGI. ValuEngine lowered MoneyGram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MoneyGram International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.67.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.07. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

