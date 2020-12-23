Barclays Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $75.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $68.80 on Monday. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,521.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,301 shares of company stock worth $1,932,378. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MasTec by 2,677.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,162,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in MasTec by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 520,163 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in MasTec by 66.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,830,000 after purchasing an additional 944,006 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,808,000 after buying an additional 923,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

