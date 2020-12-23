Balancer Hits 24-Hour Volume of $71.87 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Balancer has a market capitalization of $80.78 million and $71.87 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $11.63 or 0.00049757 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00135407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00693888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00142197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00376543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00095151 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

Balancer Token Trading

