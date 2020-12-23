B. Riley Increases Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target to $51.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

TPB opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $857.21 million, a P/E ratio of 139.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $14,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

