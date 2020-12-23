Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

