Axie Infinity Shards Market Cap Hits $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00321846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.