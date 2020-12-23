AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Up 7.2%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.52. 427,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 474,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVEO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

The stock has a market cap of $170.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

