AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Up 7.2%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.52. 427,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 474,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVEO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.
The stock has a market cap of $170.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
