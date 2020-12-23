Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 183,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 159,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUTL shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $465.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $218,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

