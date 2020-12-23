Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $306.95

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $306.95 and last traded at $302.49, with a volume of 1827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.41 and a 200 day moving average of $245.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.26, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

