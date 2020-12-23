Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,992 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average volume of 136 call options.

AY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 46,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 49,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.