Atico Mining (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Trading Down 3.6%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 13,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 60,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39.

Atico Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATCMF)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.