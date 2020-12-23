Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 457.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,526,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after buying an additional 2,894,071 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 2,177,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after buying an additional 1,423,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 198.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after buying an additional 1,338,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,642,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,643,000 after buying an additional 820,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.78. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

