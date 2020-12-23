ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 388,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

