Aryacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $289,733.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000617 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

