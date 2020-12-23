Artfinity Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last Week (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $441.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. In the last week, Artfinity has traded down 35.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00322000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About Artfinity

AT is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

