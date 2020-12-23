Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor Sells 5,153 Shares

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $198,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ARTNA opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $345.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $40.26.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
Featured Article: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.