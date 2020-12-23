Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor Sells 5,153 Shares

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $198,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ARTNA opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $345.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $40.26.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 181,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Artesian Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 27.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

