Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $155,000 Holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,118 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of Vince worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNCE. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vince during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vince by 62.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VNCE opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Vince Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.
Vince Company Profile
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
