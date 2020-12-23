Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $132,000 Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 48.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,182 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 59,707 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

NYSE:KRP opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. ValuEngine raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.