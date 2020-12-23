Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in FTS International were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 94,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.63. FTS International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.21.

In other FTS International news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 351,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $4,914,864.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,591,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,543.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FTS International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

