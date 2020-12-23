Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 80.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 229.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 177,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

NYSE ESTE opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.23.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

