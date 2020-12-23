Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $455.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.28 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $137,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,572.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 324.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

