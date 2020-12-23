Arqma Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Arqma has a market capitalization of $50,530.21 and $282,021.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,593.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.22 or 0.02577878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.00457962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.01242161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00708003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00269772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,685,777 coins and its circulating supply is 7,641,233 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.