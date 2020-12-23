ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 98.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 247,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 123,027 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $342,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $688.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.