ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 277,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,049,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 58.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. Equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $342,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

