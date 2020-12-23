Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.43. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

