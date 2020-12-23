Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 72,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 48,404 shares during the last quarter.

ARGO opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $70.44.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGO. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

