Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs Sells 3,949 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The company has a market cap of $632.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

