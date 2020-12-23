Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.65. 549,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 229,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

