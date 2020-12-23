ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Acquires $41,600.00 in Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.86.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

