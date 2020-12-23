Aragon Market Cap Tops $106.67 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Aragon has a total market cap of $106.67 million and $13.49 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00011688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00308468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

