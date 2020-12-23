AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several analysts recently commented on AQB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQB opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $437.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 17.10.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. Analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

