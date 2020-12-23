AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 234,270 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

