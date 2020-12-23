AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,793 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 353.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,445,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,495,000 after acquiring an additional 112,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,934,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 45,678.3% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,031,000 after buying an additional 2,459,322 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,917,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,073,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,227,000 after buying an additional 127,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.69, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

