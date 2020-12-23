AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 36.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 17.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 155.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 601.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 169,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $495,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,096 shares of company stock worth $4,370,682. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BPMC opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $124.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.