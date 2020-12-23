AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,034 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collectors Universe were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Collectors Universe by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Collectors Universe by 429.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Collectors Universe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Collectors Universe by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 340,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 174,309 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLCT stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $705.79 million, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 14.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

