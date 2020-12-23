AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Astronics worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 156.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Astronics in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

ATRO opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $106.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

