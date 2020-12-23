AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,551 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 30,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,279,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 90,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $877,422.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,114.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,229 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,235.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

NG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

