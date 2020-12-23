Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 288.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 339,775 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.6% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average of $109.96. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

