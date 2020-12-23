Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 288.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 339,775 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.6% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAPL opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average of $109.96. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.
In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
