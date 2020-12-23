Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

AAPL opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

